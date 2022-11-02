Eight amazing health benefits of Ewedu (jute) you probably didn’t know

Ewedu is a species of vegetable that is grown mainly for food. Ewedu, also known as jute in English, is packed with nutrients and has immense health benefits for the body. The name “ewedu” originates from the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria where the vegetable features as a common ingredient for soups. The Hausa people call it rama. Ewedu leaves are used to prepare ewedu soup.

Although it may seem like a Nigerian affair, ewedu is eaten all around the world and dates back to around the time of ancient Egypt. Ewedu, botanically known as “Corchorus Olitorius” is a very healthy plant with many nutrients, including fat, fibre, protein, calcium, thiamine, riboflavin, phosphorus, Vitamins A, C, E, and much more. Eating ewedu will do a lot of good for your body.

According to Collins Nwokolo on healthguide.ng, here are some of the health benefits of ewedu (jute leaves).

1. Acne prevention and treatment

Eating ewedu can help to prevent the appearance of acne on the skin and could also help in treating it. Acne is caused by the over-secretion of sebum from the sebaceous glands. Ewedu has properties, like vitamin A, that can help to control the secretion of sebum, reducing the appearance of acne.

2. Strengthening bones and teeth

Ewedu contains a healthy amount of calcium that would help to strengthen your bones and teeth. Besides calcium, there is also phosphorus, which maintains bone density and prevents the risk of osteoporosis, especially in younger children.

3. Aids digestion

Eating ewedu also aids digestion and bowel movement and reduces the chances of constipation. This is due to the fibre content in ewedu. Fibre makes it easier to digest food and pass waste out of the body as well.

4. Aids weight loss

Those who are looking for a way to lose weight can try adding ewedu to their diet for a significant change. This soup is one of the best Nigerian foods for weight loss. The fibre in it aids digestion, which helps the metabolism process. Ewedu also contains other nutrients like vitamin B and magnesium that also help one maintain weight.

5. Maintains the skin

Ewedu also has a role to play in maintaining fine and radiant skin. While it helps to clear acne, it also contains other vitamins that facilitate the production of collagen in the body. It also has fatty acids, which keep the skin moisturised, preventing cracks and wrinkles. It is rich in vitamin C which is very good for the skin.

6. Improves hair health





Your hair also has a lot to gain when you take ewedu. This is because it contains Omega 3, which is known to boost hair growth and help keep the hair healthy and strong. The anti-inflammatory properties in the plant also help to keep dandruff away from the hair by preventing scalp exfoliation.

7. Reduce cholesterol levels

Ewedu also plays a role in improving heart health by reducing cholesterol levels in the body. This is achieved with the help of Omega 3 acids present in the plant. Reducing cholesterol levels also lowers the risk of heart disease. If you are looking for Nigerian food with low cholesterol then, ewedu soup is what you might need.

8. Prevents cancer

Ewedu contains antioxidants that help to remove free radicals from the body. Free radicals infect other cells and cause them to become cancerous. The more these cells spread, the greater the risk of cancer. Antioxidants also prevent the growth of tumours. Ewedu contains properties that protect the prostate and colon, keeping them free and safe from toxins.

In summary, there are so many other health benefits of ewedu (jute leaves). The leaves are rich in beta-carotene which is vital for good eyesight and also contain much iron, which is great for healthy red blood cells. It also reduces the risk of chronic diseases, liver issues, and heart problems.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE