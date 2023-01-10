Africa records 32 percent decrease in COVID-19 deaths — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has said that the African Region reports a 73 percent and 32 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to the previous week.

The NCDC Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this at the Ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 response and development in the health sector on Monday in Abuja.

Adetifa further explained that in the Americas and Western Pacific (including China), there has been a 74% and 29% increase in cases and a 49% and 35% increase in deaths respectively.

He said: “The increase in these countries in part is a component of the winter exacerbation of respiratory illness”.

“The resurgence of COVID-19 in China following the relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy and the unsurprising increase in cases, hospitalisation and deaths also attracts concerns about the possible emergence of new variants of concern with heave population transmission of SARS-CoV-2”

“The variants circulating in China are predominantly BA.5.2 and Bf.7 which made up 90% of all isolates. These variants have been circulating in other parts of the world including Nigeria (156) since 2022”

Adetifa further explained that an Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, that was originally detected in New York in October 2022 is on the increase in US and Europe and has now been identified in more than 25 countries.

“The XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of omicron but it is not clar if it more virulent than its ancestor”.

“In Nigeria, we have had 5,708,974 samples tested, 266,463 confirmed cases, 259,850 discharged cases and unfortunately 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“As confirmed by our data, COVID-19 has and continues to follow a different epidemiological course in Nigeria and most of Africa, with lesser cases, admissions, and deaths from the Omicron sub-lineages”.





He therefore reiterated that the NCDC led COVID-19 EOC is closely monitoring the rise in the new Omicron sub-lineages XBB.1.5 in the UK and US, the current resurgence COVID-19 trends in China, and other countries with a high volume of traffic to and from Nigeria

“The sub-lineages partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in other countries i.e., XBB.1.5 and BF.7 have not yet been detected in the country as at November 2022. We are working to complete testing and analysis for December 2022”.

“Since the detection of the Omicron variant in December 2021, its sub-lineages (BQ.1/BQ.1.1) has been dominant in Nigeria also as seen in other parts of the world

“It is important to note that regardless of COVID-19 variants in different parts of the world, severe disease, admissions, and deaths disproportionately affect the unvaccinated and those with established risk factors i.e., older people, people with co-morbidities etc”

Adetifa maintained the most important action for Nigerians to take is to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccine is the most important intervention for preventing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

“Additionally, though the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have been eased, people at high risk for severe COVID-19 are advised to continue to adhere to the recommended non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPIs) such as the use of face masks, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of crowded spaces”.

On lassa fever, Adetifa said there are 8,202 suspected cases, 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states and 112 LGAs.

He also disclosed cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2022, 189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.7% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0%)

“Seventy-two (72%) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2022 were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi)

“Most recently, the NCDC in collaboration with partners, federal and state stakeholders of the TWG successfully conducted finalization and validation of a 5-year strategic plan to reduce LF fatality ratio in the country to less than 10%

“We continually appeal to Nigerians to practice personal and environmental hygiene to prevent the infestation of rats in our homes and communities, especially during this dry season which is when we typically record more cases of Lassa fever cases”