Rotary Nigeria, England partner on children’s oral health

Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Darwen, England recently treated over 200 children with dental issues.

The programme with the theme; ‘That they may have a beautiful set of teeth’ featured dental treatment, counselling, and distribution of toothpaste and brushes among others.

Speaking, the President of the Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan, Mrs Kemi Akinpelu said the Rotary club always has the interest of children at heart and it would not relent in propagating the mission of the Club.

She said: “You will agree with me that children are a unique group of the population which international organisations or the Federal Government focus on their health, starting from immunisation, so Rotary is focusing on the mouth, which is the way to live and for us to have longevity, our mouths must be healthy.

“In every primary healthcare centre, you will always see the dental health unit, but people shy away from seeking oral health. So we have this focus for children that if they find it free, I’m sure they will opt for it and that is exactly what happened during the two-day programme for the dental health of children and I will say, the turnout was massive and everybody received care.

“You will have the confidence to smile when you have a good set of teeth; you will also have the confidence to talk to people in public when you have a good set of teeth and you all need to maintain good oral hygiene.

“The programme is meant for children and we attended to over 200 children on oral care and it’s an international project.”

Also, a former president of the club, Dr Olusoji Ijidale, said both Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan and Rotary Club of Darwen are passionate about the healthcare of children and they would not relent in making them happy.

“The turnout was beautiful and the timing was commendable because we are doing this during the holiday and we mobilised the entire community for the children and they came in very impressive manner and we are very happy with the turnout because what we are trying to achieve is that these children should have it at the back of their minds that they should visit dentists regularly. We are quite proud of the attendance.”

