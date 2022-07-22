Afforestation: BASEPA plants trees, ornaments in two Bauchi communities

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), has commenced the planting of different species of trees and other ornaments in two communities, Sulaiman Adamu and Yakubun Bauchi quarters in the State capital in its resolve to control deforestation and control gully erosion.

The exercise was conducted by a team of professionals and labourers of the agency led by Director General Dr Ibrahim Kabir in order to encourage massive afforestation among members of the general public, through the newly introduced initiative of Urban Plantation Exercise.

The Director General while speaking, said that the general public should consider planting trees as an important activity that helps in restoring the quality of the environment.

He added that BASEPA is readily available for the provision of free seedlings to interested persons through its open day policy, which encouraged people to knock at the agency’s door and collect seedlings, for free, for onward planting at their domains.

He also noted that the significance of tree planting to the environment cannot be overemphasized saying that apart from the provision of shade and beautification of the environment, it also comes along with a number of benefits such as wind protection, water flooding, soil erosion etc and call on the general public to consider tree planting when erecting their buildings.

The community leader, Engr Nuruddeen Yusuf Mai Littafi expressed satisfaction with the exercise and assured the Director General that the trees will be given all the needed care up to maturity level and commended his foresight for coming up with the urban plantation initiative.

Other members of the community who also participated in the exercise expressed appreciation for bringing the gesture to their doorsteps and promised to give all the necessary care to the trees to achieve the target objectives.

In the same vein, the Director General also attended a similar exercise in the neighbouring community of Yakubun Bauchi organized by the Save Arewa Youths.

During the flagging-off exercise of tree planting organized by the Association, the Director General commended them for their commitments to give back to the environment.

He urged them to be dedicated, persevered and to also consider the initiative as a sacrifice which only Allah the Almighty will reward them of.

Ibrahim Kabir promised to organize special training for the group on the importance of trees and the methods to be applied during such exercise, he donated 100 of different species of trees and a basket for them to plant more in the community.

He stressed that the tree planting exercise is a solution to almost all the environmental challenges such as water flooding, soil erosion, global warming, and climate change among others as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Afforestation: BASEPA plants trees

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Afforestation: BASEPA plants trees