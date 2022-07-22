Ogbomoso: What Oyegoke-Olaoye is offering

Searching for a word to define him may prove to be a herculean task in the context of his larger-than-life persona.

Anyone coming in contact with Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke-Olaoye for the first time, and perusing his well-stocked rich resume and credentials, would certainly know he or she is meeting one of the rarest personalities of this present age.

Yet, Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye, foremost prince of Olaoye Orumogege Ruling House and scion of Kapelaye royal family of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, exudes such a rare gift of humility and modesty.

An encounter with the Ogbomoso prince portrays an unassuming distinguished personality despite his soft and calm disposition. If I can describe him in just one word, a trait or quality, or attribute that stands him out of the pack is passion. The burning passion to serve and help the people especially the underprivileged, the vulnerable and others beyond his immediate community; love for his community and in particular his native birthplace, Ogbomoso, is written all over him.

With a strong connection to his ancestral roots, the uncommon passion in this illustrious prince is to see Ogbomoso emerge a stronger, greater and prosperous kingdom where her sons and daughters, residents and visitors alike make the ancient town their first and preferred choice home and destination.

‘‘My purpose in life is advancement of humanity and the society at large. I have a burning passion in me to promote and preserve the good of the ancient Ogbomoso kingdom for generations to come, and my love for people and the good of the people remain uppermost in my heart,’’ Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye summed up during an interview.

Born on August 15, 1965 to the Kapelaye royal family compound in Ogbomoso, Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye is a full-blood noble prince, a descendant of Oba Atanda Olaoye Orumogege, a past Soun of Ogbomosoland. His biological father, the late Prince Olaleye Oyegoke-Olaoye, was the first son of Aremu Oyegoke Olaoye, a direct descendant of Oba Atanda Olaoye Orumogege. Also in his blood line was Oba Lawani Oke Lanipekun, also, a direct descendant of Oba Orumogege. One can say without gainsay that providence prepared Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke-Olaoye ready for the future role to occupy the throne of Soun.

A man of unimpeachable character, the multi-talented and multi-disciplinary Prince Gbolahan is currently the Head of Practice of a diversified group of companies namely: Gbolahan Oyegoke & Company (Chartered Accountants), Primehill Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners), GIO Associates (Company Secretaries) and Capacity Building & Management Services.

With a clear understanding of his life’s journey, Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke-Olaoye as a young man had prepared himself well by acquiring sound education and professional certifications in multiple areas of disciplines. His academic laurels comprise NCE in Business Ed. (Accounting) from the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta; B. Sc.(Ed.) Economics from Lagos State University; Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Port Harcourt, and another MBA (Financial Management) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso. He also holds Masters in Education Administration and Planning from the University of Lagos and he is currently a Ph. D student at UNILAG.

A Certified Forensic Accountant (CFA); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Administration of Nigeria (FCIA); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI); Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA); and Associate member of the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners (ABR), he also holds CertIFR (ACCA) – Certificate in International Financial Reporting Standards and Certificate of Participation in Effective Project Management of the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS).

As an ardent believer in capacity building and youth empowerment, Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye also contributes to the economic prosperity of Ogbomoso by setting up large acres of farmland comprising a 10-acre farm at Jabata in 2012, and another 20-acre farm at Budo-Ora in 2015.

He stated that, if he becomes the next Soun of Ogbomoso, the development and advancement of Ogbomosoland will be core of his vision and focus. Specifically, he noted that he would bring peace to the kingdom by ensuring genuine reconciliation of the princes, ensuring religious harmony among all faiths, and build capacity of the youth and create opportunities for young people especially graduates to develop their talents.

He also said the tourism potential of the town would be harnessed and developed into real socio-economic assets to bolster wealth creation. Also on his mind is to harness the great human capital asset by wooing indigenes of the town in the Diaspora to come and invest in the town, set up small businesses and cottage industries especially in the agriculture value chain.





Prince Oyegoke-Olaoye, a practising Christian and God-fearing man, is an active member of Ogbomoso Recreation Club, while his numerous community services, past and present, include Acting Chairman, Idofian Street Residents’ Association; Chairman, God’s Glory Community Development Association; and President, Chartered Accountants (Ikeja) Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited.

At the professional level, his numerous volunteering services include Member, Governing Board, Society of West Africa Internal Audit Practitioners; Member, Finance and General Purpose Committee, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Chairman, Audit Committee, CITN; Vice Chairman, Education Committee, CITN; Member, Syllabus Review Sub Committee of Examination Committee, CITN; Member, Faculty of Indirect Taxation, Students’ Affairs Committee; and Chairman, Lagos District Society, CITN, just to mention a few.

Beyond every reasonable doubt, Prince Gbolahan Idowu Oyegoke-Olaoye parades all-round enviable persona, credentials and experience that make him the suitable and qualified for the vacant stool of Soun of Ogbomoso.

Olanloko sent this piece from Ibadan, Oyo State.

