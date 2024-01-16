Residents of Bauchi particularly operators of motor parks and shop owners along the ever-busy Gombe road have been sensitised on proper waste disposal within the metropolis.

The sensitisation exercise was conducted by officials of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) on Monday in an effort to maintain a high level of cleanliness and improve a hygienic environment.

Addressing the people during the exercise, Director General of the agency, Dr Ibrahim Kabir said that the exercise was part of the routine activities of the Agency to ensure the maintenance of the cleanliness, ecstatic and beauty of the state capital.

Represented by the Head of Sanitary Inspection of Premises, Sanitarian Haruna Suleiman, the DG added that the sensitisation was a follow-up of the Mega one conducted last year in collaboration with community leaders and other stakeholders.

He reminded them that banning the dumping of refuse by the roadside as part of the municipal solid waste management framework (MSWMF) introduced by the current leadership of the agency is still in operation.

During the sensitisation, the Agency also introduced Street Waste Vendors, who will be moving around workshops and shops with their pushcart donated to them by the Agency, collecting the wastes generated for onward disposal at the designated collection centres within the axis.

According to him, “Street waste vendors were introduced with the view to provide an easy alternative to the people of the affected areas and to also provide income generation and employment opportunities to the vendors with the target objectives of keeping the state clean and healthy.”

He also called on the drivers, mechanics and traders in the area to support BASEPA in achieving the desired objectives of keeping a clean and hygienic environment.

He added that the agency will not condone any acts of sabotage and non-compliance saying that anyone found wanting will be prosecuted by the environmental mobile court of the agency.

The exercise was conducted by the registered and licensed environmental health officers of the agency alongside the policy implementation unit headed by Sanitarian Samaila Babuga of the inspection, enforcement and compliance directorate of the agency.

