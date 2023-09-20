IN the early hours of September 11, the doyen of the accounting profession in Nigeria and arguably in sub- Saharan Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, breathed his last, ending an iconic, prodigious adventure that took all of 104 years to unfold. Born in Lagos on August 19, 1919, Williams was sired by Thomas Ekundayo Williams, a London-trained legal practitioner and one-time clerk in the colonial service, and educated at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School, Apongbon, Lagos and the famous CMS Grammar School, Lagos. He also attended the Yaba Higher College, Lagos, on a United Africa Company (UAC) scholarship, obtaining a diploma in commerce in 1944. Naturally, since his demise, many Nigerian citizens from various walks of life have been paying tributes to him, from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) to the Presidency, and all the tributes point to his integrity, hard work and versatility.

For instance, condoling with the government and people of Lagos and Ogun states, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and other financial institutions that were founded by the centurion, who he said lived an admirable life of charity with an impactful influence on future generations, President Bola Tinubu affirmed that Williams epitomised integrity, resilience and resourcefulness, which were amply demonstrated when he established the first accounting firm by an African, Akintola Williams & Co (Deloitte & Touche), in 1952. This, Tinubu said, inspired self-confidence in a generation of professionals who would make further impact in strengthening transparency and competence in the Accounting profession.

The president added that the numerous honours, recognitions and awards received by Williams during his lifetime, including the OFR and NNOM awards, hardly captured the totality of his immense contributions to the growth of the nation and humanity, particularly with respect to his investments in lifting the most impoverished and vulnerable of our citizens through his robust support for education and healthcare institutions, having served at various times as the chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commission; member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the Statutory Corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria; member of the Board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation; and as the Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission.

On its part, the NOC described Williams as a true icon and pioneer in the world of accounting. It added that his remarkable journey left an indelible mark on the Nigerian business landscape and beyond. It said: “Pa Williams was not only a visionary leader but a selfless individual, as evidenced by his company’s pro bono work for the Nigeria Olympic Committee. Akintola Williams & Deloitte’s auditing of NOC accounts for more than two decades helped the committee to strengthen its accounting reporting. His dedication and commitment to serving the community were truly admirable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. We acknowledge the invaluable services rendered by Akintola Williams & Deloitte accounting firm, which undoubtedly shaped the accounting profession in Nigeria. Chief Williams’ audacious efforts and unwavering integrity set new standards, impacting the country’s economic growth.”

After his secondary education, Williams traveled to England where he studied Banking and Finance at the University of London, graduating in 1946 with a Bachelor of Commerce. He qualified as a chartered accountant in England in 1949 aged 30. In 1952, he founded the first indigenous accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & co, in Lagos. He was a founding member and first president of ICAN. He also played a leading role in establishing the Association of Accountants in Nigeria in 1960 with the goal of training accountants and he was the first president of the association. In addition, Williams played an invaluable role in the establishment of the NSE on September 15,1960, and it is crucial to note that this was the era of manual accounting when the available technology wasn’t beyond the calculator. He was the last surviving signatory to the original Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NSE. At a point, he chaired the audit committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Industrial Bank.

Today, the accounting profession is relatively easier than it used to be with the more sophisticated applications that have been developed over the years. More importantly, the accounting profession is fundamentally about trust and integrity, qualities with which Williams was eminently endowed. Being a pioneer of the accounting profession is a veritable testimony of his integrity and hard work, especially during the days of manual calculations. If he had defaulted on these crucial, yet increasingly rare, attributes, the accounting profession in Nigeria would have suffered a setback from which it probably would have been impossible to redeem it. The pioneering role which Williams played in the world of accounting, and the sustenance of the credibility of the professional certificates issued by ICAN, reflect his sterling personal attributes.

But Williams was not all about accounting. He was a music enthusiast and in fact belonged to the prestigious Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), an organisation set up to promote both classcial and contemporary music in the country. Indeed, his late wife was instrumental to the acquisition of the land belonging to the organisation. Remarkably, in 1997, the late Queen Elizabeth II bestowed on him the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British empire for promoting arts, culture and music. And quite instructively, Williams, whose younger brother, Fredrick Rotimi Williams, was the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), lived a moderate life and even attributed his longevity to his penchant for avoiding excesses of any kind. The consummate accountant has finally departed. May his soul rest in sweet repose.

