The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure he adheres to federal Character as he continues his appointment of key officials of his government.

Ubah spoke during a vote of thanks to wind up the Ninth Senate in readiness for the commencement of the 10th Senate.

He thanked the people of his Senatorial Zone for electing him to serve in the ninth Senate, and also again in the yet-to-commence 10th Senate, saying that his reelection would help him consolidate his achievements.

He also listed some of his achievements and quality bills during his stay in the ninth Senate.

Ubah became known in the ninth Senate as one of the vocal voices that stood in defence of THWE Igbo cause, so it was not surprising that he insisted on equitable distribution of appointments across zones, while making his vote of thanks.

Below is the full speech by the senator…

My Distinguished Constituents,

Today is indeed a great day as the valedictory session of the Nigerian Senate took place at the hallowed chambers. I thank God for a successful 9th Senate and for his grace which saw me through the 2023 electioneering and also ensured that I was re-elected to consolidate your representation in the 10th Senate. Special thanks to you, ndị Anambra South for your love and supports. Despite the fact that I ran on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) which is still a young party in Nigerian political history, you consolidated your trust in me by voting massively for the party in the 2023 Anambra South Senatorial Election and consequently, retained me as your representative in the 10th Senate.

May I also thank my wife Mrs Uche Ubah and my family for their supports and for standing with me throughout my first missionary journey in the Red Chamber.

Since our inauguration in June 2019, I have strived hard to book my name for excellent legislation by sponsoring notable Motions and Bills such as the Motion that gave birth to the Bill that ushered in the Deep Offshore Act which brings to the federation, a whooping 2.5 billion naira (two billion, five hundred million naira) daily and by extension, over 800 (eight hundred) billion naira annually. This is a milestone that was never attained in the past twenty years and that made former President Muhammadu Buhari to give it presidential assent in London thereby making its Bill the first to be signed into law by a sitting President outside the shores of the country since independence. To God be the glory!

I will always remain grateful to the Nigerian Ninth Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) Senator Bassey Akpan who co-sponsored the notable Bill with me for their cooperation and supports. Let me also use this medium to reassure you my noble constituents that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the Bills I sponsored especially the ones awaiting presidential assent like the Petroleum Safety Bill which will drastically reduce Petrol tanker accidents are signed into law.

As we get set to be ushered into the 10th Senate, may I plead with the executive arm to adhere strictly to the Federal Character principle while exercising its powers in order to promote equity, fairness, and justice.

Ndị be anyị, may I thank you again for defying the odds to consolidate your trust in me. Rest assured that your sacrifices shall never be in vain and by the special grace of God, I will continue to make you proud. Thank you and may God continue to bless and protect Anambra South Senatorial District.