Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN

Harvard-trained Adetokunbo Kayode, is a debonair personality. A senior Advocate of Nigeria, with an international acclaim as a corporate lawyer, tax expert and international arbitrator, law has served the Ikaramu-Akoko-Prince, well.

Four-time minister of the federal republic, Prince Kayode is one of a kind of his generation, serving the country in four cabinet offices, including the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defence.

Just like in public service, he is also a legal heavyweight, both home and abroad. A Life Bencher, he has used the instrumentality of law, to advance common good in different spheres of life, ranging from the corporate world to peace and security.

In far away Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, he chaired the Peace and Security Committee of the Pan African Lawyers Union, putting into use the expertise he acquired at Harvard University, where he trained in Strategic Negotiations.

For his commitment to the legal profession, course of justice and humanity in general, honours have kept flowing in, including from faraway Liberia, where he was knighted with the Distinguished Service Order, alongside the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award, bestowed on him by his country.