Provide free cancer treatment nationwide, Reps task FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to provide free cancer treatment for citizens across the country, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion titled “Need for Government Intervention to Subsidize the High Cost of Cancer Treatment to Cushion the Effects on Patients in Nigeria”, sponsored by Hon. Aderemi Oseni.

In his lead debate, Hon. Oseni noted that it is the responsibility of the government to provide for the welfare of citizens, including their health and wellbeing.

“The House also notes that cancer is now a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford treatment due to the high costs.

“The House further notes that the scourge of cancer is rapidly spreading among our people. For instance, in 2020, about 125,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in Nigeria. The most common type is breast cancer, followed by prostate and cervical cancers.

“The House is alarmed that the cost of cancer treatment can vary significantly depending on the type of cancer, stage of the disease, treatment method, location, and individual health history. In general, treatment costs range from several tens of millions of naira or thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

“The House is worried that many cancer patients discontinue treatment because they cannot afford the costs. The supply chain for cancer drugs is complex and expensive, and there are only a limited number of radiation therapy machines in Nigeria.

“The House is also concerned that the high cost of cancer care leads some to view it as an illness for the rich or even a death sentence. However, cancer affects both the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

“The House is aware that the burden of cancer is increasing, while funding for cancer control services remains inadequate.

“More importantly, due to the expensive nature of cancer treatment, public financing is considered the most appropriate, sustainable, and equitable means of funding this aspect of healthcare to alleviate the suffering of patients.

“The House is concerned that while we trust Almighty God for the total healing of cancer patients, there is an urgent need for government intervention to cushion the high cost of cancer treatment for indigent patients by subsidizing both the drugs and general treatment.”

In a bid to address these concerns, the House mandated its Committee on Health to urge the Ministry of Health to liaise with development partners to work out modalities for implementing a Federal Government subsidy on cancer treatment and related drugs.

To this end, the House also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation and report back within six weeks.

