Immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, says the passing of Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II (MFR) is a significant loss felt by all Kwarans.

In a condolence message issued via Facebook, Alhaji Ahmed described the late Elerin as a remarkable monarch whose contributions to the development, peace, and advancement of Erin-Ile and its people are indelible.

“I join the Erin-Ile community in mourning a remarkable monarch who exemplified visionary leadership, dedicating himself to advancing the ancient town and its people. Indeed, he was a notable partner in building enduring peace and unity in the state.

The late Elerin played a pivotal role in transforming Erin-Ile into a hub of unity and progress, leaving behind a legacy that will shape the town for generations.

I offer my deepest sympathies to the Royal family, the entire Erin-Ile community and all those affected by this significant loss. I pray Allah forgives the late Elerin and grants him Aljanah Firdaus.”

