Adeleke constitutes revenue, solid minerals committees

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the constitution of two committees namely; the Revenue and Solid Minerals Committees.

In an announcement made by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye, Mr Sola Adewumi was appointed the Chairman of the Revenue Committee while Mr Samuel Ojedokun is the Chairman of the Solid Minerals Committee.

He stated that the governor would inaugurate the two committees on Monday and

gave a full list of members of the two committees as follows:

REVENUE COMMITTEE

1. Sola Adewumi– Chairman

2. Hamsat Solanke– Secretary

3. Nasiru Oladele Ismaila

4. Hon Emiola Fakeye

5. Akosile Anike Stella

6. Sarafa Awotunde

7. Ebenezer Adeniji

8. Hon Mayowa Adejorin

9. Hon Ojuolape Ayegbaju

10. Ayepola Taiwo

11. Akinyo Akintoye Akinmade–

SOLID MINERALS COMMITTEE

1. Samuel Oyedokun– Chairman

2. Bola Ojofeitumi– Vice Chairman

3. Barrister Hashim Abioye– Secretary

4. Prof Lukman Jumoda

5. Engr. Ajeigbe Seun

6. Hon Kolapo Alimi

7. Mrs Felicia Adeniran

8. Mrs Omolade Iyabo Adiamo

9. Akin Odejobi

10. Hon Lukman Ijiwoye

11. Alhaji Gani Ola-Oluwa

