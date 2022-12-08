MLSCN inducts 70 Igbinedion Varsity graduates

A total of 70 (seventy) newly qualified graduates of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, School of Basic Sciences of the Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Edo State, have been inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Tosan Erhabor, charged the inductees to always adhere strictly to the ethical standards of the profession.

He further charged them to seek ways of improving their profession and health sector in order to eradicate issues bedevilling the sector.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, said that Medical Laboratory Science is instrumental in the Healthcare delivery system.

He added that the profession is the backbone of all the complex procedures carried out on patient specimens in clinical laboratories.

“It is therefore pivotal to patient safety and the overall functionality of the health care system.

“Its operations require a broad knowledge of biology, chemistry and microbiology and the training for its professionals demands institutional support continuously as it relates to human resources, infrastructural and technological investment which this university has pursued with vigorous commitment from inception.”

Ezemonye disclosed that the Institution over the years has maintained the path of dominance and prominence in the academic sphere, leading a visionary part to endless excellence.

“Thus evidencing the University’s unrelenting dedication to ensure that our graduates are properly trained and equipped to compete with their counterparts in the employment space nationally or globally,” he said

He, however, congratulated the inductees for their resilience and hard work which Ezemonye opined culminated in their induction success and charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university,

Delivering the 13th Induction/Oath-Taking lecture, titled: “Pre-analytical error: bane of inaccurate medical laboratory results,” Prof. Mathias Abiodun Emokpae, said that the highest frequency of errors occurs with the use of handwritten labels and request forms.

He described the pre-analytical error as the inappropriate performance before the specimen are tested in the Laboratory, adding that posture and collection site are phlebotomy techniques that may affect laboratory results.

