ADC Reps candidate denies using Obi’s image for campaigning 

African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate in Abuja, Juliet Ikhayere, has rubbished claims that she is using the face of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to campaign in the area.

Barr Juliet made the clarification in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Tribune Online had reviewed a report circulating online which showed a campaign poster bearing the face of Obi alongside the ADC candidate adding that the latter is using the former’s growing popularity to solicit votes from unsuspecting supporters.

However, Juliet has come out to say that the report is malicious and demeaning to her candidacy.

“My attention has been drawn to the publication above (ADC reps candidate uses Obi’s pictures to solicit votes) by @thecableng while seeking to pass off suspicious, if not disreputable, content to the public in a bid to gain traction from the unsuspected public.

“To set the record straight, I never used or neither do I intend to use His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi’s image to solicit votes as purportedly claimed in the half-baked report. I find this ridiculous. It’s totally embarrassing that as a media organisation your @thecableng narrative is misleading and totally shallow as you clearly do worse with such discrediting headline,” she tweeted.