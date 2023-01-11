AT3 Resources celebrates fifth anniversary

AT3 Resources, a Lagos-based communication and events consultancy firm, is set to mark its fifth year of providing strategic public relations, events and media interventions to corporates, individuals and brands in Nigeria and across Africa.

To mark this milestone, the company will be hosting a week-long digital marketing bootcamp for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), themed, ‘Leveraging Possibilities for SMEs in The Digital Age.’

The bootcamp, which is the first edition, is designed to empower SMEs to seize the growth opportunities presented by the digital era.

During the bootcamp, participants will be armed with the best digital marketing tools, tips, trends, tactics and strategies from leading industry experts that would support them in their quest to actualise their full potential as well as shape how they connect with their target audiences.

Speaking on the initiative, Tosin Adefeko, founder and Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources, said, “In the course of our journey, we frequently encounter small and medium businesses who desire communications interventions but do not have the requisite knowledge or resources to support their growth.

“In commemoration of our milestone fifth anniversary, we decided to lend our support to the growth of small businesses in tune with our belief that SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy.”

The bootcamp will be facilitated by a blend of digital marketing and communications experts such as Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, founder, The Lighthouse Network; Franklin Ozekhome, pop culture strategist; Rufai Oseni, global speaker and development expert; Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, founder, Nairametrics and Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, Meta, among many others.

To enrich the learnings, 10 business leaders/corporate titans and accomplished entrepreneurs are lined up to share their personal ‘Recipe for Success’ nuggets with the participants.

