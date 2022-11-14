ActionAid advocates youth development in prevention of violent extremism in Kano

A non-governmental organisation named Actionaid has said that the global world is changing, hence there was a need for collaborative efforts on how to review youth development geared toward curtailing insecurity and other numerous challenges.

This was just as the organisation organised a policy dialogue on youth development and preventing violent extremism in Kano.

Making the assertion on Monday, the Executive Director of Disputes Resolution and Development Initiative, formerly known as Action Group DAG, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Yahaya, said the dialogue aims to have a dialogue with stakeholders of the policy of youth development in Kano State.

He said: “We began this activity with the dialogue because we want to have input from stakeholders. We will take it to the next level because there is a lot of activity in this regard.”

Dr Yahaya said at the end of the dialogue, the group expects to get critical suggestions from participants to achieve the set objectives.

While presenting a paper titled “Strengthening Community Structures in the Prevention of Violent Extremism in Nigeria,” the Resilience Programme, Coordinator, Actionaid, Mr. Anicetus Atakpu, said the objectives were to support the creation of enabling environment that prevents violent extremism.

“We can only achieve the goals through strong policy enactment and implementation on the part of the government or state actors. That’s why we developed good research policy briefs that would engage government and other stakeholders,” he said.

He noted that the project is funded by Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund.

