Nigerian Universities Business Plan Competition upgraded into reality series, to hold in Ibadan this weekend

The Nigerian Universities Business Plan Competition (NUBPC) finals have been announced to hold this weekend (November 18 to 20) in Ibadan. Since its first edition in 2015, the competition has become one specifically designed to help discover, nature and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs within the Nigerian University system.

According to the Farmolex Integrated Consult, one of Nigeria’s leading higher-ed consulting firms responsible for the competition which has been upgraded for 2022 into a physical event having held previous editions online, the NUBPC platform provides an opportunity for young and talented students to hone their entrepreneurial skills, receive mentorship, work on real-life business projects and also acquire valuable skills on management and leadership, which make them better prepared for employment, graduate studies or a foray into the business world.

Olakunle Fakiyesi, the convener and CEO, Famolex Integrated Consult, while addressing journalists during the official unveiling of the 2022 edition of the competition explained that: “The 2022 edition started with 32 teams from various universities across Nigeria. Through a competitive process which included elevator pitches and a robust online business simulation, the seven remaining teams will converge in Ibadan for the grand finale, a live event where they will pitch their ideas before a panel of seasoned judges for a chance to win varying amounts of prize money and other awards. The 2022 edition of the competition also coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

“This year’s edition features teams with a diverse array of tech-enabled business ideas in areas of health care, mobility, agriculture, real estate, finance and fashion apparel. We expect a keenly contested and hard-fought 2022 edition as each team has worked very hard to earn their spot in the finals.”

Speaking further on how the competition has helped graduates excel in life after school, he said, “Past participants have leveraged their experience at the NUBPC to start their own business or transition into gainful employment. The organisation continues to provide valuable mentoring in areas of accessing business capital, business advisory, product launch and employment support.

