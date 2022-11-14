Bayelsa govt solicits assistance of FG, UN, others in mitigating effect of flooding

Bayelsa State Government has solicited assistance from the Federal Government, agencies of the United Nations(UN), International donors, multinational companies, and other relevant stakeholders in its efforts to mitigate the effect of the flood on the affected communities.

The Secretary General of the All Africa Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, (AAASME), who is also a Technical Advisor of Economic Development and Liason to the Governor of Bayelsa state, Dr Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri said the calls became imperative noting the impact of the flooding on the people.

Eradiri who attributed the flooding to the impact of climate change on the country submitted that entrepreneurs in the state are worst-hit, as they lost their means of livelihood to the flooding

Describing the natural disaster as a Triple C impact, the AAASME chieftain stressed the need for the global business community to rally around all the affected states in the country.

According to him, “Bayelsa state is blessed with natural resources and known to lead a positive drive for SMEs subsector as well as entrepreneurs.

“The global effect of Covid19 crisis and climate change considered as the triple C have impacted economic livelihoods, especially in the climax of ravaging floods which left severe damages, displacing about 1000 persons.

“The penultimate week before the flood disaster an economic conclave tagged Bayelsa to the World Expo; The Bayelsa Economic, Business and Investment Summit held in Yenagoa with the highlight being a presentation of a proposed private sector input for a 30-year economic development plan, this is a roadmap/ pathway to economic growth.

“Sequel to the outcome of the confab, activities towards realizing shared economic prosperity have been disrupted by the flood disaster emanating from climate change effects with Bayelsa state being the receiver of all flood waters flowing through to the Atlantic Ocean.

“It is imperative to invite independent assessment of the situation and a clarion call for global support to rebuild Bayelsa is in order at this time of ongoing COP27 event in Egypt.

