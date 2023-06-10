Africa’s leading advisory services firm, ACIOE Associates, is driving strategic advisory solutions for businesses across various sectors in the areas of government relations, economic development and investment strategy in Africa.

With its team of committed and driven professionals, the organisation delivers clear and practical business solutions to ease doing business in Africa while creating mutually beneficial opportunity for growth and sustainable development.

Speaking on the organisation’s proven commitment to providing strategic and expert solutions to its clientele, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, ACIOE Associates, Mr Ekenem Isichei, stated “The African continent is filled with unharnessed opportunities which can effectively improve living standards for nations within the continent if properly harnessed and utilised.

“It is, therefore, imperative for us at ACIOE to proffer strategic and pragmatic solutions to brands, entities, organisations and individuals who do business in Nigeria and across the continent so that they can build some sort of business agility and fluidity that allows for continuity amidst a volatile business environment.

“It is based on this commitment that the London Stock Exchange recognised us as one of the companies to inspire Africa in 2019 which significantly speaks to what we do as an organisation that is continuously inspiring growth in Nigeria and across the continent,” he said.

Over the years, ACIOE has nurtured invaluable partnerships designed to inspire transformative growth in Nigeria and within the continent.

For instance, through project DigiLink – A digital transformation project in Edo State, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Public Digital, ACIOE continues to champion digital inclusivity in Nigerian communities.

Also, the organisation partnered Lagos State government in the revitalisation of primary healthcare in the state in collaboration with the BMGF, as part of its CSR initiatives.

ACIOE’s team of experts and industry thought leaders provides clients with solutions in strategy, government relations, regulatory affairs, economic development, advocacy, investment facilitation, Policy Analysis and Strategic intelligence on various sectors. And through the organization’s track record of delivering clear strategic and pragmatic solutions that aligns with both existing and emerging market factors, its clientele recoded and continues to record thriving businesses based on the identified opportunities by the organisation.

Having recorded significant successes over the years in terms of solutions viability and provable outcomes, ACIOE Associates has built an inspiring track record of solution successes and own its position as a market leader in the advisory services industry within the continent.

Through well researched and proven processes, ACIOE Associates has provided and continues to provide advisory services and solutions to clients on various sectors.





To gain more insights on the organisation’s key offerings, visit https://acioe.com/ to book an appointment with any of its team of experts.

