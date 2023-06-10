Fresh FM presenter, Samuel Gbesabi, will on Sunday, June 11, 2023, make public his musical album.

The versatile broadcaster, popularly known for his comic programme, ‘Ijo Olote’ on radio is set to Ignite the Music Scene with the musical album titied: “Ogo mi Sorosoke”.

Speaking on the album launch, Gbesabi said: “The people of Ibadan and Nigeria as a whole should get ready to groove to the sensational beat as contained in the musical album,“Ogo mi Sorosoke”.

The album launch has been scheduled to hold at the Yinka Ayefele Music House Hall in Challenge, Ibadan.

While it is not clear if Gbesabi will be dumping his flourishing broadcasting career for his new found love, music, Fresh FM Nigeria Chairman and music mogul, Dr Yinka Ayefele MON will be on ground to welcome guests and other well wishers to the event as the chief host.

