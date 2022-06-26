Absence of integrity in leadership source of our challenges —Bishop Adebayo 

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Igbomina West, Kwara State, Rt Revd Olajide Adebayo has lamented that Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges ranging from security to economy due to lack of integrity among leaders in the country.

The cleric explained that the country would find it difficult to experience growth and development and to overcome the socio-economic challenges if the leaders continue to pursue their selfish interests above that of the citizens and the society.

Bishop Adebayo spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital during the 80th birthday reception held in honour of a former president of the Association of the Customary Court Judges, Pa Akinwande Adeosun, adding that the celebrant distinguished himself as a man of integrity, full of character and helper of humanity.

The elated celebrant who thanked God for the grace to achieve the milestone, said he would continue to dedicate his life to service to humanity without compromising his integrity.

Speaking on the theme, ‹Integrity: The Cornerstone of Building a Prosperous Nation›, the Anglican bishop said that the absence of men of proven integrity and character at the corridor of power is contributing to the increased level of poverty in the country.

According to him, “We are here today to celebrate a man of proven integrity and character that we are very proud to associate with. Let me quickly say that the topic of today is challenging because we are living in a country where integrity has been taken out of our dictionary; integrity is lost because no one is thinking about the society.

“Let me inform guests here today that there can›t be a successful nation without men of integrity and character in positions of authority. We have lost virtually everything today in the country solely because character and integrity is missing and when these are missing, poverty becomes imminent; no wonder there is poverty of ideas and knowledge.

“As long as people sacrifice prosperity for integrity, there won›t be progress.”

On his part, the pioneer Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Dr Olufemi Lalude, expressed sadness that the foundation of the country is in crisis due to lack of integrity and honesty of purpose, calling on the citizens to approach the 2023 general election with the sole aim of changing the narratives by voting people with impeccable character.





Lalude, while eulogising the exploits and contributions of the celebrant to humanity, added that society with people of proven integrity in leadership positions will experience growth and socio-economic development.

«Integrity remains the cornerstone of growth; someone who has integrity will make promise and keep it. This is essential in everything we do if we want a prosperous society; integrity is the soul of any nation and let me add that next year elections will show if the foundation of this country will be solidified,» he said.

A professor of Political Science at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Femi Omotoso, said that the political class has failed the nation with their actions and inactions, noting that until the society rewards and encourages people of integrity, the nation won›t experience the needed change.

