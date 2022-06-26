Gavpop brings experience to Ibadan on Ileya day

Multiple award-winning disc jockey, Gavaar Popoola Olatunbosun popularly known in the entertainment industry as DJ Gavpop is hitting Ibadan with the fourth edition of his music and dance festival.

This year’s event is tagged The Experience, a non-stop, fun packed 6 hours of musical activities at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan to spice the fun on Ileya day.

Gavpop while speaking on the forthcoming event says it is going to be far better than the previous ones and that was why the event is named Experience as he expects fun lovers and his fans to experience something different from the usual.

The DJ explained how he engaged a work-team to make the event successful as he promised segments of networking, dance challenge, twerk challenge, games as part of the thrilling attractions for this year’s event.

With more than 5 Extended Plays, Gavpop is one of the best disc jockeys around that has pumped the best into his career.

His 20 Years On Stage celebration is still ranked as one of the most entertaining events of 2021.

Not a regular ‘off the mic’ jockey, he has a bag of laurels to show for his hard work and resilience, one of them is the Nigerian Entertainment Award he won in 2016 in the United States of America.

He also has the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award, the Eminence Award, the Hall of Fame recognition and many others to his name.

The official DJ of the Splash FM radio owns the Time Scale Records and also the Gavpop Institute where he trains upcoming disc jockeys the art of music.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba