Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Mohammed Bala has affirmed that Abia is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

CP Baba made this affirmation in his office yesterday evening when the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS Abia State chapter paid him a courtesy call, stating “I am happy that since I came in as the Commissioner of Police, Abia has not witnessed any student crisis.

“Thank God that Abia is among the most peaceful in the country. As the new government is coming in, security will be provided”.

CP Bala disclosed that the police have advised the state government on the need to maintain peace and security with students and on the need to have a political appointment and liaison person between the government and the students.

He solicited for a synergy between the police and Abia students and urged the leadership of NANS in the state to always “ascertain grievances at each point in time” to enable them to know how to solve them.

Earlier, the state President of NANS, Comrade Bethel Agbara, and the NANS Zone “F” (South East) Secretary, Comrade Frank Me Orji, among others said they came to familiarize NANS with the CP, expressing their happiness that under the CP, Abia is peaceful and expressed their expectation that the peace will be sustained.

The students assured the Abia police boss that on their part. they will sustain the existing harmony between them and the state command stating, “We are peaceful and will extend the same to you”.

