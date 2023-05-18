Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, welcomed Hon Muktar Atima, the former State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, to his office at Lugard House, Lokoja on Thursday.

The governor commended Hon Atima for his foresight and objectivity after witnessing the remarkable achievements of the state under his leadership, leading him to decide to join Governor Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

Governor Bello assured Hon Atima that his administration, which is founded on principles of equity, justice, and fairness, will continue to provide opportunities to all Kogites who wish to join the government through the APC.

Prior to the meeting, Hon Muktar Atima extended congratulations to the governor for his party’s success in the recent elections. He also praised Governor Bello for his remarkable ability to unite party members and achieve significant electoral victories.

Hon Atima stated that his decision to align with the APC at this time was motivated by the visible developmental projects accomplished by the current administration. He also pledged to contribute his quota to the development of the State.

Previously serving as the Secretary of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Atima was the pioneer chairman of the Social Democratic Party in Kogi State

