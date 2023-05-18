A Non-governmental Organization, the Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Federal ministry of Education, the Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other stakeholders have provided about 30 Sewing machines for the establishment of Sewing workshops in three secondary schools in Abuja.

The provision of the Sewing training equipment was done in form of Award to the schools through the winners of the just concluded FCT sewing Championship.

Over 1000 youths majorly from Junior secondary schools(JSS), Senior secondary schools (SS) and out of school youths from ages 12 to 20 participated in Sewing competition across the six (6) Area Councils in the FCT at the second stage of the competition.

Only 51 youths qualified for the third stage of the championship, while 9 qualified for the final stage of the competition.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Abuja, the Executive Director of LMF, Mrs. Roseline Ojochenemi Osikoye said that; “About 15 individuals benefited, you see that some schools that received equipments have more than one thousand students, and for the individuals and the three schools, there is rippling effect.

“The school of the students in the first place in the competition was given 15 Sewing equipment, the school of the second place person in the competition was given 10 sewing equipment while the third place school was given 5 sewing equipment”.

She said the equipment included Industrial weaving machine, industrial sewing machine, manual weaving machine and manual sewing machine.

The Secretary General, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Olagunji Latif said the Organization was happy to be part of the project and hoped that more of such initiatives will come on board to empower the youth.

Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has called for more collaboration with the private sector to promote and complement government efforts in the achievement of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Also speaking at the Award ceremony, the FCT Mandate Education Secretary, Sani Dahir El-Katuzu, said the “Award Ceremony of the School sewing Championship competition, the first of it’s kind in the Federal Capital Territory, initiated by Ladi Memorial Foundation to complement government efforts in the achievement of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) actualization of job creation to significantly alleviate poverty in our society.

The overall best student, Susan Audu, said; “You could see that all the people put in their best, for that best dress to come out just after three hours, it shows the youths have skills and talents”.





Other partners that contributed towards the establishment of the Sewing workshops are SMEDAN, NSSC, NBTE, UBEC, NAPTIN, NAPPS, POWA and NMEC.

