The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has reassured that his government is committed to regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired civil servants in the state.

Otti, who made this public during a meeting with the state chapter of National Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries at government House Umuahia, reassured that his mission in government is to create a better living condition for civil servants, retirees, the rejected, poor and the common people in the State.

The Governor, while applauding the contributions of the retired permanent secretaries to the development of the State, said their collective and individual efforts contributed to his victory in the just concluded elections.

He insisted that his government is for the vulnerable and downtrodden, and urged the retired Permanent Secretaries to see themselves as an integral part of the government of the day and always bring their wealth of experience to bear.

According to him, plans are in top gear to commence identification of genuine civil servants and ensure that only the genuine workers are paid salaries in order to put an end, the era of ghost workers.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman, National Association of State Retired Permanent Secretaries, Abia State, Iheanyichi Izimah congratulated the Governor for emerging victorious in the last guber elections in the State, describing it as prayer answered for them and all Abians , particularly the common man in the State.

He said God has raised him to end the captivity of Abia and expressed the desires of the association to partner with him to ensure his visions and aspirations for the State are met.

The retired Permanent Secretaries made recommendations to the Governor, including civil service reform, appointment of their members and tapping from their experiences among others .

