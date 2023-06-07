President Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other prominent Nigerians political, including Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani will on June 12th discuss national issues at a Pro-democracy Conference organised by the Coalition for a Better Nigeria.

According to the statement by the National Coordinator of Coalition for a Better Nigeria, Away Bamiji, the conference is expected to give an insight into Abiola’s leadership ideologies with regards to National development and unity, in addition to President Tinubu’s political life history and achievements at the Senate amongst others.

The statement read “The Chairman of occasion are Alhaji Tanko Yakassai (North) and Frank Ovie Kokori (South), former Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum and former General – Secretary, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) during the June 12, 1993, democratic struggles for actualisation of June 12, 1993 mandate freely given to late former President MKO Abiola, GCFR, respectively.

“The former President, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), who doubles as former Governor of Edo State and now Senator, Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and immediate past Honourable Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Dr Rahamatu Tijjani Aliyu, are father and mother of the day, in the same order while former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and (Hon) Tajudeen Abass are Special Guest of Honour and Guest of Honour respectively.

The Guest Speakers are Senator Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State; former Governor of Imo State, Owelle (Senator) Rochas Okorocha; Comrade Segun Mayegun, former President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) during the June 12, 1993, democratic struggles; Alhaji Asari Dukobo, Leader, Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Front; Alhaji Yerima Shettima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum; Eze Goodluck Obi, an Activist and Royal father in Imo State and Barrister Abukar Omobaba Onalor, Leader, Middle Belt Congress.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, are Chief Host and Host respectively”.

The group assured that maximum security will be guaranteed during the events.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE