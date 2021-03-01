Abduction: Police beef up security, arrest 172 COVID-19 violators at Lagos nightclub

Police in Lagos State have begun moves to protect schools in the state against the kidnapping of schoolchildren.

This was disclosed on Monday by the state commissioner of police, Akeem Odumosu, who also said 172 strippers and clubbers were arrested by the police for violating the Covid-19 guidelines in the state.

The police boss, however, refused to disclose the measure being put in place to secure the schools in the state.

CP Odumosu said, “we have noticed the kidnapping and abduction of schoolchildren on the northern parts of the state.”

He also said, “we have been alert and we have put measures in place to protect the schools and the children.”

The police chief also said that 172 people were arrested at Cubana nightclub on the island of the state.

The CP frowned at the continued disregard to the Covid-19 guidelines, especially by nightclub operators in the state.

CP Odumosu also said that the police are on the trail of the owner of the nightclub.

The CP said “in the viral video from the hotel there was no social distancing which is dangerous and could spread the virus. The law will take its course and whatever the court says is what we are going to do. Our own is to get them arrested and take them to court and enforce the regulation.

“I want to assure everyone that the owner of Cubana hotel will also come out and he would be arrested and charged to court for violation of Covid-19 protocol.

“Also, if he didn’t open the hotel, the strippers and those patronising them would not come,” the Lagos police boss also said.

The police boss assured that “all of them will be charged to court today.”

