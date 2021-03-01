Ondo govt suspends NURTW, RTEAN

Ondo State Government, on Monday, suspended the state branch of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN).

The suspension of the two unions was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, who said the suspension is with immediate effect.

Odebowale attributed the suspension of the unions to the recent crisis within the two drivers’ unions in the state over leadership tussles.

He directed the leadership of the NURTW and RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state while warning them against collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists.

Odebowale also directed commercial Taxi drivers to revert to the old price of N50 per drop and directed the drivers to obtain the new tickets directly from the state government officials.

The SSA said the state government frowned over any attempt to make life difficult for the masses, saying the state government would not allow or encourage additional burden on the people of the state.

He disclosed that security agencies in the state had been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of any defaulters.

It will be recalled that the two drivers union have been on collision course over the hike in intracity transport fares in Akure metropolis and other parts of the state.

While some members of the NURTW in the state have increased the taxi fare from N50 to N100 following the upward review of the daily ticket by the union in the state, the leadership of RTEAN dissociated from the hike, rejecting the new transport fare and vowed to maintain the old rate of N50 per drop.

It was gathered that the hike in the fare was not unconnected with the increase in the amount of ticket by the NURTW leaders from N250 to N700.

However, the state government has since distanced itself from the hike in the daily ticket of the taxi drivers from N250 to N700.

