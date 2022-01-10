AAUA student arraigned for fraud in Ondo

A 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ayodeji Fadare, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly defrauding about five people of the sum of N486,000

The 26-year-old Fadare, who claimed to be a Cybercafe operator was said to have committed the offences last March in Akure, the state capital.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Akintimehin Nelson, told the court that the accused person fraudulently obtained and converted the sum of N486,000 from the victims under the pretence of helping them to pay their children school fees.

According to the prosecutor, Fadare collected N75,500 from one Omoteji Israel through his Bank Account Number 0175044918 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank, under the pretence of helping him to pay his school fees knowing same to be false.

He said the accused person also converted the sum of N150,000 paid by one Eunice Bamidele through his Bank Account Number 0175044918 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank, with a pretence to pay her daughter’s school fees.

Apart from this, Fadare was accused to have collected another N155,000 from one Gbenga Adebayo and N55,000 from Esther Oluwatoki and also converted the sum of N51,000 from one Oyinbodunmi Ibikunle under the pretence to help them pay their children school fees but diverted the money to his pocket.

He said the offences contravene Sections 418, 419, 383, 390 (9), 465, 467 and 338 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the twelve-count charge of fraud preferred against him, while the Defence Counsel, Mr Bernard Godwin, pleaded that the court should grant bail to the accused person in most liberal term.

Godwin promised that his client would not jump bail but provide reliable sureties.

The Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus, however, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Al-Yunnus added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said they must also produce three years tax clearance certificate as well as provide two recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned till January 28, 2022, for hearing.

