Kano to vaccinate over 3.6 million children against poliovirus

Kano State Government has expressed its readiness to vaccinate over 3.6 million children against poliovirus in the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) January campaign.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said “the aim of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week is to improve the health care services for pregnant women and their children.”

He disclosed this while representing Governor Dr Abdullahi Ganduje at Ungogo Local Government during the flag off of the OBR1 and MNCHW January campaign in the state.

He went on to explain that Kano State Government is highly committed to providing adequate healthcare services to its people, therefore, adding that “we should not relent in ensuring that pregnant women attend ante-natal in the hospitals across the state.”

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, said the MNCHW would be conducted alongside the Outbreak Response exercise (OBR1) where immunization personnel would go house-to-house to immunize children below five years against poliovirus.

The governor appreciated the Federal Government, Local Government, Chairmen, Emirate Councils, and development partners for their commitment towards sustaining the hard fountains and therefore urged them to consolidate on the success recorded in the exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, urged parents to cooperate with immunization personnel towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

