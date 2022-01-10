Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming against the president’s expressed fear that the ruling party may lose power in 2023 if it is unable to resolve its present problems.

Tinubu arrived at the villa just before the scheduled 3.00 pm meeting and went to the president’s office.

It is expected that the internal crisis preceding the planned national convention of the APC will be a major focus of the meeting.

Tinubu is perceived to be an aspirant for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Details later…

