A swelling in my neck

I am a 40- year old Civil Servant. I noticed a swelling in the right side of my neck about two months. Even though the swelling is not disturbing me in any way, I don’t like the sight. Kindly advise me on what to do as I don’t like any kind of operation.

Ike (by SMS)

It is usually advisable for any suspicious swelling to be removed for proper pathological examination. This can be done through the removal of just a small bit of the swelling (Biopsy). It is only when the Biopsy report shows that the swelling should be removed that a surgical operation can be undertaken.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP