Is this epilepsy?

My 5-year old daughter who was otherwise healthy had convulsions and fits for the first time two weeks ago. Although she recovered from the Convulsion within a few minutes, I am worried in case what he has is Epilepsy. Kindly advise me.

Worried Mother (by SMS)

Since your daughter was well before the convulsion, epilepsy cannot be ruled out. Having said this, I will suggest a visit to a Paediatrician who will run some tests for daughter.

