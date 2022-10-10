A new hope is here ―Tinubu

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, has assured that his presence in the race provides new hope for Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, which took place inside the State House, Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, he said he would break the shackle of poverty, insecurity and other ills confronting the country.

Pointing to the sign engraved in his cap, he explained that it means a broken shackle.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must never be allowed to return to power and has presided over the country for 16 years and been unable to do a “down payment for rail tracks.”

The former Lagos State governor assured his supporters that they are in the right place as they are following “a man who knows the way.

More details to come later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dogara-Led APC Northern Christians Meet Muslim Brothers, To Adopt Pan-Nigeria Political Platform

NORTHERN Christian leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)…

Nigeria’s Perennial Flooding And Effect Of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

IN mid-September this year, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a warning that up to 13 states in Nigeria would experience flooding…

NLC Writes Ngige To Withdraw CONUA, NAMDA Certificates

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to respect the stipulations of the Trade Unions Act regarding registration of new trade union where one already exists by withdrawing the certificates of registration…

How FG Can Phase Out Fuel Subsidy —Experts





ECONOMISTS and captains of industry have thrown their weight behind the Federal Government’s proposal to remove fuel subsidy by 2023 but expressed concerns about the growing budget deficit…

Obajana: Come Clean, Provide Necessary Documents, Kogi Assembly Tells Dangote Group

THE Kogi State House of Assembly has called on Dangote Group to come clean and provide all necessary documents as required by the ad hoc committee on the investigative hearing…

MONDAY LINES: Nigerian Judges And ASUU

While standing before a judge, any judge, you are a ‘petty man’ even if you are a professor of law. I am not being rude. You shouldn’t have any problem…

A new hope is here ―Tinubu