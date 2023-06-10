Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe , PDP, representing Adamawa South Senatorial district has admitted claim that the 9th National Assembly is a “rubber stamp”.

He made the open admittance in his remarks at the valedictory session held on Saturday at the National Assembly for the 9th Senate.

Senator Yaroe who openly declared that the 9th National Assembly was a rubber stamp parliament said expeditious considerations and approvals given most of the request from the executive, lent credence to the claim.

He said; “I agree with those who say the ninth Senate and by extension, 9th National Assembly, is rubber stamp.

“Furthermore, the suspension of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and subjecting him to investigation is a mild indictment of the National Assembly. This is so because if we have done our oversight duties properly, we would not have gotten to this level.

“I hope the 10th senate will take its job as the Watchdog of the Executive more seriously.

“I also hope that the 10th senate will operate and adhere to its own rules, take their rules on the procedures of the bills in rule 76, 77 and 78 for instance those bills for second reading are circulated to all senators.

“But very often, bills will past first and second reading without senators searching for them.

“I hope the 10th Senate will conduct its business more properly.”

