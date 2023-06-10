Vice President, Kashim Shettima has appealed to Senators elect to shun financial inducement from certain aspirants ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the National Assembly.

The Vice – President who represented Borno Central in the ninth National Assembly made the plea at the valedictory session held by the Red Chamber at the weekend.

His admonition is on the heels of financial inducement of lawmakers by aspirants seeking the office of President of the Senate.

Checks revealed that the zoning template of the All Progressives Congress and announcement of favoured candidates has courted the anger of the federal lawmakers who accused the ruling party of desperation to impose its anointed candidates for leadership of both chambers of Parliament.

In the Senate, those who have openly rejected the Senators Godswill Akpabio(South-South) and Barau Jibrin (North-West) ticket include former Zamfara State Governor and Senator-elect, Zamfara West, Abdul Aziz Yari; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa and Senator-elect, Imo West, Osita Izunaso.

Senator Shettima while speaking on the floor of the Red Chamber declared that the stability of the nation, not their individual pockets should be paramount.

“To my fellow colleagues who will depart from this chamber, I address you not as colleagues left behind but as experienced lawmakers who have become an integral part of our history. “We have shared many things in common and standing shoulder to shoulder in times of adversity. We have fought relentlessly for the betterment of our dear country.

“To my incoming colleagues, I will leave you with a paradox. The stability of this nation is superior to the stability of our pockets. On Tuesday, let us vote wisely. Let us vote for the Nigerian nation.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who lauded her colleagues for making contributions through legislation to the development of the country also narrated her experience.

“God sustained me for three terms, from 7th Assembly to 9th Assembly. I am still confused myself how I have been able to continue the journey because serving the nation takes a lot of sacrifices.





“It started with the sacrifice from your homes, your children even your better half. It is also a great privilege for all of us that are here because, over the years, we have made friends, brothers, sisters across our various tribes, ethnicity and religious divide. We have the entire Nigerians being represented and we were able to forge ahead and come together when we need to make very good decisions in the overall interest of the nation. We did that as elder statesmen and women.

“My thanks will go to my husband for even giving me support. He gives me advice when I seek for it. He gave me the freedom to be myself and to be able to make contributions necessary to improve the lives of our people especially our women, youths and children. God used me to do exploit in this hallowed chamber. I did all that is required of every legislator. Motions, bills including those that had been assented into law.”

Former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu used the occasion to thank his colleagues for standing by him during his conviction and travails at Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja. Kalu also restate his innocence as he maintained that he was wrongly convicted.

“I am not a thief, I have three factories in Ota, I have another three factories in Aba, those who have no meaningful source of wealth are roaming about the streets without any molestation. It is a pity that those whom I assisted with my hard earned money or given transport fare are now behind my ordeal, their motive was to kill me, that is Nigeria for you.”

