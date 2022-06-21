BREAKING: Senate gets new Minority Leader, Whip

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Phillip Aduda has emerged as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Similarly, his counterpart from Enugu North, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, was also appointed as the new Minority Whip of the upper legislative chamber.

Appointments of both principal officers followed their nominations by the PDP in a letter signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu and addressed to the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate President read both letters during plenary on Tuesday.

Details later…..

