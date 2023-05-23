Governor-elect of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has emerged as the best senator in the 9th Assembly and the Most Valuable Parliamentarian in the National Assembly for sponsoring an unprecedented number of bills.

The award was given by OrderPaper Nigeria, an independent organization that is focused on monitoring legislative activities and inducting recipients into its Hall of Fame.

Reacting to the award, Senator Uba Sani said ‘’I am humbled by the fact that of the over 400 lawmakers that made the final list, I emerged as the overall best performer. This is both gladdening and most encouraging.’’

‘’The facts used by OrderPaper to assess me and indeed other lawmakers in the 9th National Assembly are easily verifiable. They are in fact public knowledge. I did not, and could not have lobbied for this recognition. For this, I am extremely glad to accept and own this honour done me by the very profound team at OrderPaper Nigeria,’’ he said.

The Governor-elect commended ‘’ the professionalism and thoroughness of the team at OrderPaper led by the very cerebral Mr Oke Epia.’’

‘’I have since learnt that the selection process the Organisation followed was extremely methodical and spanned over three years of painstaking data-driven research and routine monitoring of the activities of all the members of the 9th National Assembly,’’ he added.

Senator Uba Sani pointed out that OrderPaper Nigeria’s pioneering efforts and painstaking approach ‘’attest to the fact that hard work pays and that Nigerians actually notice good and selfless leadership.’’

‘’The process of assessment and selection, I have found out, received inputs from some of the best minds in the academia, civil society, international partners and other critical stakeholders. This is truly commendable,’’ he said.

According to the legislator, the recognition by OrderPaper ‘’clearly shows that our impactful legislative interventions have not gone unnoticed. I appreciate this recognition much more because it is being bestowed on me purely on merit.’’

‘’As I assume office as the Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, by the grace of God, I am going to be very conscious of the fact that well-meaning and credible organizations like OrderPaper Nigeria are watching and assessing me very closely. This is the kind of check or monitoring our leaders need in every tier of governance’’, he noted.

The Governor-elect disclosed that his outstanding performance at the National Assembly is the result of toil and sleepless nights, which culminated in the highest number of bills passed in the 9th Senate.





It will be recalled that Senator Uba Sani has sponsored 32 bills, two of which have been signed into law by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, making him the senator with the highest number of bills in the 9th Senate.

The lawmaker hopes that his induction and that of other deserving legislators into the Hall of Fame will spur other legislators to strive for excellence, adding that ‘’it is all about making an impact.’’

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…