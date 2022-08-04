7 ways to motivate yourself to be a good reader

It is often said that readers are leaders. Reading is one of the best ways to widen your horizons, even in the comfort of your home. Depending on your interest, you can travel far and wide through the pages of a book.

Readers are often smart, oriented and knowledgeable. If you meet someone with so much wisdom, be sure that the person has a whole shelf of books that has been devoured. People with depth are book lovers and readers.

However, unless you have a deep passion for books or reading in general, it is very hard to be a dedicated reader. No one is born a reader. Everyone who is a dedicated reader develops the passion to read.

If you desire to be a good reader, this article will be helpful to you. To become a better reader, you need the following tips.

1. Figure out what interests you

This is the best way to start out on being a better reader. Figure out what interests or attracts you. This is the only way you can be attracted by the pages of the book. For a fiction lover, getting fiction books helps you develop your passion for reading.

Read books that you wish to read and are of great benefit to you.

2. Start with a book of a few pages

Reading books with bulky pages can dampen your mood or passion for reading. This is why it is advisable for someone who has just started reading to start with books that have a few pages.

3. Have an accountability partner

To be a dedicated and consistent reader, it is important to have someone you are accountable to. Setting up a book club or reading partner helps you be a better reader. A book club is a group of people who read the same book and come together to discuss it.

4. Reward or encourage yourself after completely reading a book

This is a great motivation for you. If you are starting to develop a passion for reading, give yourself a treat to applaud yourself for completely reading a book for a month or a week.

This will encourage you to read more and gradually become a great book lover and reader.





5. Set a time frame for yourself

Designating a book for a month as a goal is a great motivation. You can as well create a reading schedule, a suitable time and environment to read. Reading while there are various distractions can be a hindrance to you assimilating faster.

6. Get audio books

This helps more easily if you don’t want to read in between the pages of a book. Technology has made life easy. You can just download audio books and listen to them while you do other things.

Audio books also make books available for you to read even when it is not convenient.

