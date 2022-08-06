7 ways to look stylish even when you are broke

Considering the economic situation of the country, it can be very hard to maintain being fashionable and stylish.

Well, it is still possible to maintain a great fashion sense even with little or no cash. You don’t have to wear all the designers in the world to look fashionable.

You wouldn’t believe that it is possible to have expensive clothes, bags, and shoes at your disposal and still not dress so nicely. It all boils down to your ability to play the fashion game so well.

Combining your clothes so well to give you an elegant look is an indication of great fashion sense. This is how to look good even on a budget or while broke.

1. Go for thrift clothes

You don’t have to wear designer clothes to look nice. There are a lot of second hand clothes that can make you fashionable. Patronise thrift stores you can trust both online and onsite. Pick quality clothes that match your style.

2. Have a nice haircut or hairdo

A nice outfit without a nice haircut or hairdo complementing it is a total waste of time. Make sure your hair is properly cut or packed neatly. You can also do hairstyles that are pocket-friendly depending on your budget.

3. Use accessories

Adding accessories to your outfit improves your look even when you have little cash. Just a chain or a wristwatch can change your look. A brooch on your suit can add elegance to your outfits. You do not have to use luxurious items to look nice or classic.

4. Combine colors accurately

The ability to properly combine colors while choosing your outfit shows a great fashion sense. This is why having designers does not guarantee elegance in your outlook. Learn how to wear and combine good colors depending on your style.

5. Wear clothes that suit your shape or style.

Do not imitate styles on social media or on people if it does not tally with your styles or body shape. Buying and wearing clothes that suit your style helps you to look chic and elegant even while you are broke. It would tell people that you are great at fashion.





6. Maintain good hygiene

This is so important in your bid to dress well, even on a budget. Have your bath or shower to get rid of body odour from sweat. Get nice perfumes, deodorants. Wear a well ironed shirt or dress. Take good care of your skin with the appropriate body care products that suit you. Lay your edges properly and wear minimal makeup products.

7. Walk confidently

Confidence is the best outfit you can ever wear. Walking with so much confidence adds to your look, even when you feel you got your outfit from a thrift store. No one would be able to figure that out when you walk with so much elegance.

Can you see you can look nice and still be debt free?

