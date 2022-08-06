Tips on how to prevent a fire outbreak

Fire outbreaks have been common in various parts of the nation this year. Millions of properties have been destroyed as a result of this powerful force of nature. Lots of lives have also been lost as well due to fires across the nation.

It is so important that you are aware of the various measures that can be taken to protect your life and property from this destructive nature.

Here are some tips that will help you protect your life and precious properties from being destroyed by fire.

1. Turn off your appliances while not in use

Since the nation’s power supply cannot be trusted and predicted, it is very important that you turn off your appliances no matter how small they might be before heading out. Even while at home, appliances that are not in use should be disconnected. Just a little spark when there is a voltage surge can cause a great fire outbreak. Also, being sensitive and conscious while using some appliances is very important.

2. Avoid using your phone in the kitchen

Several warnings have been made to ensure that people stop receiving calls in the kitchen. This is because using your phone with some kitchen appliances can be very dangerous. The radiation that comes from a cell phone can be so dangerous at times, especially when you have gas in your kitchen. Apart from this, you might get distracted and not attend to your food being cooked on the cooker or gas as soon as you should.

3. Avoid fueling your generator while it is on

A lot of Nigerians take this risk every day. Some get so lucky to get away with this and some don’t. Try as much as possible to put off your generator and allow it to cool down before refueling it.

4. Be careful while lighting your gas cooker

Gas explosions have been one of the major causes of fire outbreaks. A lot of Nigerians put on their gas cookers in the wrong way, forgetting that gases move faster when released. While putting on your gas cooker, be careful to keep flammable materials or chemicals far away from you.

5. Use rechargeable lamps instead of candles

The advent of rechargeable lamps has made life easier and has reduced the rate of fire outbreaks. Using candles on tables and flammable objects can be so dangerous and risky. It may fall off while no one is around, burn the objects around it and cause a great fire.

6. Avoid smoking in sensitive areas





This cannot be overemphasized. A lot of organisations put up indications like “smoking is prohibited here.” This is to ensure safety and prevent fires from exploding. Smokers shouldn’t be allowed in a highly flammable environment.

7. Ensure proper wiring connections

Naked wires and improper connections should be attended to as soon as possible. Improper wiring connections can cause a spark. You can properly cover the naked wires with tape when there is no power supply while you wait for an electrical technician.

8. Avoid trying to fix electrical faults yourself.

Try as much as possible not to fix electric faults yourself without the skills. You might be violating some electrical laws, which could lead to a spark.

9. Avoid overloading electrical sockets.

Excess loads on electrical sockets can be so dangerous.

10. Ensure your gas cylinder and cooker are properly fixed

Gas is highly flammable and travels fast. Try as much as possible to pay attention to your gas cylinders from time to time. Even just a little hole in the pipes that connect your gas and your cookers together can cause a fire hazard.

It is advisable to attend to flames while cooking to prevent fire accidents.

11. Avoid shaking your gas cylinders

Shaking your gas cylinders to check the amount of gas remaining is very dangerous. It would only enhance explosion and fire hazards.

