7 topics to discuss on your first date

One of the most difficult things to do is to plan a date and make the right decisions on what to do and where to go. You need to know how to make your date feel comfortable, how to plan the date in a way where you can get to know each other, and how to not ruin the date with a bad choice.

There are a few things to keep in mind when trying to decide on topics to talk about on a first date. First, try to steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to an argument. Second, try to find common ground with your date so that you can have an enjoyable conversation. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

1. TALK ABOUT YOUR HOBBIES AND INTERESTS

First dates are stressful, but they don’t have to be! To make a good impression, it’s important to know a little bit about the person you’re going on a date with. Sure, looks are important, but it’s more important to know that you can make a connection when it comes to topics outside of looks and aesthetics. They could be happy to know that you’re a dog person or that you’re allergic to cats. The things you find interesting are worth knowing! You can talk about your hobbies and see if they have any similar interests. It’s a great way to get to know one another.

This is a great way to get to know each other and find out if you have any shared interests.

2. TALK ABOUT YOUR FAMILIES

This can help you learn more about each other’s backgrounds and upbringings.

3. TALK ABOUT YOUR FAVOURITE TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

When you’re on a date, you want to talk with your date since they’re the person you are there with. You don’t want to sit there in awkward silence. One of the best topics to talk about on a first date is the experiences you’ve had traveling! If there’s something you both love doing, that makes talking with each other even more fun. You can both talk about your experiences and connect. It’s a great feeling when you realize that you have the same feelings and interests as the person you’re on a date with! Next time you’re set up on a date, bring up your travel experiences. It’s a great way to be open and honest with the other person!

This is a great way to get to know each other’s interests and learn about new places.

4. TALK ABOUT YOUR FAVOURITE MOVIES AND TV SHOWS

This can help you get to know each other’s taste in entertainment and bond over shared interests.

5. TALK ABOUT YOUR FAVOURITE FOOD AND RESTAURANTS

This can help you learn more about each other’s taste in food and possibly plan future dates around shared interests.





6. TALK ABOUT YOUR FAVOURITE MUSIC

Sometimes it’s tempting to show off how much of a music lover you are and try to impress your date by rattling off a list of your favorite bands. However, it’s always best to avoid doing that on a first date. Instead, it’s a good plan to ask them what they’re into and if they have a favorite band. If they mention something you haven’t heard of, do some research into it before your next date to show them you paid attention and that you’re interested! If they mention a band you like, it’s a good idea to talk about that band’s genre and how it compares to similar bands.

This can help you get to know each other’s taste in music and bond over shared interests.

7. TALK ABOUT YOUR GOALS AND ASPIRATIONS

Talking about your goals and aspirations on a first date is a great idea! You should always keep your date interested. You may have a lot to talk about, but don’t cram it in! You don’t need to tell them every detail about your goals, but you should be able to tell them why it’s important to you and you should also be able to explain how you’re going to achieve them. In addition, talking about your goals and aspirations on a first date will get you talking about more than just the trivial things in life and you’ll find out if you and your date share similar ideals and, if you don’t, you can figure out how to compromise!

This can help you get to know each other’s ambitions and dreams for the future.

It’s a good feeling to know that you have so much in common with someone. A topic of conversation is key to creating a memorable connection. We hope that some of these topics will help you and your date to get to know each other more in-depth and have a fantastic time on your first date!

