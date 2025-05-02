7 signs you might be going into labour soon

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, and as the due date gets closer, it’s natural to wonder, “Is it time?” The signs of labour can vary from one person to another, but there are some common changes your body goes through to prepare for childbirth.

Understanding these signs can help you feel more prepared and know when it’s time to head to the hospital or call the midwife.

In this article are 7 signs that show that you might be going into labour soon.

1. Water Breaking

A visible sign that shows that you might be going into labour soon is your water breaking (i.e, the rupture of your amniotic sac).

This fluid-filled sac serves as a means of protecting your baby as it grows and develops, but it gets ruptured in preparation for your delivery.

It is however important to know that for certain individuals, the water breaking may be characterised by a gush of water, while for others a trickle of water or a feeling of wetness in their underwear.

2. Loss Of Mucus Plug

The loss of your mucus plug is another telltale sign that you are going into labour.

The mucus plug is a thick collection of mucus that seals the opening of the cervix. This stops bacteria from entering your uterus, but once labour is near, this plug loosens and drops out.

You can lose the mucus plug weeks before going into labour, but oftentimes it happens days or hours before labour.

3. Baby Drops

A drop of the baby into the pelvis is sometimes a sign that you might be going into labour soon. This shows that your baby is getting into position to make their exit.

However, you don’t have to worry if you don’t feel anything, because it is sometimes not easy to tell when your baby drops, and at other times, your baby won’t drop until active labour begins.

READ ALSO: Afraid of childbirth

4. Weight Gain Stops

Once you are reaching the period to go into labour, it is not uncommon for you to stop gaining weight.

This is normal and won’t affect your baby’s birth weight. While your baby is still gaining weight, you are losing weight because your body is shedding excess water weight due to lower levels of amniotic fluid and more bathroom breaks.

5. Back Pain

Back pain is common during pregnancy due to joints and ligaments naturally loosening in preparation for labour.

It is important to bear in mind that when labour is 24 to 48 hours away, pain might worsen in the lower back and radiate to the pelvis area.

6. Nesting Instinct

Nesting, or the nesting instinct, is the burst of energy women often get in the last few weeks of pregnancy that inspires them to clean and organise the house in preparation for the baby’s arrival.

This is often a significant sign that you might be going into labour soon, but be careful not to overdo it.

7. Contractions Or Tightenings

Experiencing contractions is another sign that you might be going into labour soon. During a contraction, your womb tightens and then relaxes, and it occurs as your uterine muscles prepare for delivery.

While these contractions are uncomfortable, they’re milder than actual labour contractions and only last a few seconds.

Other signs include loosening of joints, feeling lighter in the abdomen, fatigue, dilation of the cervix, urge to use the toilet, diarrhea, and so on.