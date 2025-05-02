Top 10 richest people in Africa in 2025

In 2025, influential billionaires who have amassed significant wealth across various industries continue to shape Africa’s economic landscape. According to Forbes, these individuals have not only built empires but also play pivotal roles in driving economic growth on the continent. Here is a list of the richest people in Africa in 2025

1. Aliko Dangote – $23.9 Billion (Nigeria)

Aliko Dangote retains his position as Africa’s richest person for the 14th consecutive year. His wealth surged primarily due to the addition of his $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which began operations recently. The refinery, located near Lagos, is a 650,000 barrels per day facility, significantly reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel.

2. Johann Rupert – $14 Billion (South Africa)

Johann Rupert, chairman of Swiss-based luxury goods company Richemont, which owns brands like Cartier and Montblanc, stands as South Africa’s wealthiest individual. His fortune is rooted in the fashion and retail industry.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer – $10.4 Billion (South Africa)

Nicky Oppenheimer, former chairman of De Beers diamond mining company, has a significant stake in the mining sector. His family’s legacy in diamonds continues to contribute to his substantial wealth.

4. Nassef Sawiris – $9.6 Billion (Egypt)

Nassef Sawiris, Egypt’s richest man, has investments in construction and engineering. He is the CEO of OCI, a global nitrogen fertilizer producer, and has investments in Adidas.

5. Mike Adenuga – $6.8 Billion (Nigeria)

Mike Adenuga, founder of Globacom, Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator, also ventured into oil exploration through his company Conoil. His diversified portfolio solidifies his position among Africa’s wealthiest.

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.1 Billion (Nigeria)

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate. His strategic investments have propelled him into the ranks of Africa’s richest.

7. Naguib Sawiris – $5 Billion (Egypt)

Naguib Sawiris, brother to Nassef, has made his stand in the telecommunications industry. He founded Orascom Telecom Holding and has diversified interests in media and technology.

8. Koos Bekker – $3.4 Billion (South Africa)

Koos Bekker is known for transforming Naspers, a South African media group, into a global e-commerce and tech investment giant. His investments, including a significant stake in China’s Tencent, have yielded substantial returns.

9. Mohamed Mansour – $3.4 Billion (Egypt)

Mohamed Mansour oversees the Mansour Group, a conglomerate with operations in automotive distribution, consumer goods, and real estate. His business acumen has positioned him among Africa’s elite billionaires.

10. Patrice Motsepe – $3 Billion (South Africa)

Patrice Motsepe, founder of African Rainbow Minerals, made his fortune in mining and financial services. He is also the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This reflects his influence beyond the business realm.

The richest people in Africa in 2025 show the continent’s dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and economic potential. As these billionaires continue to expand their empires, they play an important role in shaping the continent’s future.