Don’t ignore this! Here are 5 skincare tips for men

It is high time you start taking your skincare seriously as a man, that’s if you haven’t been doing these. As the largest organ of the body, the skin needs to be nurtured so that it can be healthy. Skin care is not only for women, as a man, you should also be concerned about your skin type and the kind of products you apply on your skin.

Below are the skincare tips for men:

1. Consider products

You just don’t opt for any products to use on your skin. Please care. There are harmful chemicals that can damage your skin. You can take it a step further by seeing a dermatologist, know your skin type, or else be concerned about every ingredient before purchasing a body cream. Chemicals such as hydroquinone, mercury and corticosteroids are dangerous. So you should look out for them before you use any body cream.

2. Moisturise your skin

If you’re the kind of man who doesn’t care about moisturising, it is high time you changed. It is not too much to have healthy and glowing skin as a man. When you finish bathing, don’t just go ahead and wear your clothes, but rather dry your body and moisturize thoroughly — this should be every day. You would appear fresh and younger.

3. Wear sunscreen

A very good skin care tip you shouldn’t ignore as a man is wearing sunscreen. It is not only for females. You also need it to protect yourself from sunburn, age spots, and skin cancer. Apply sunscreen before stepping out of the house. Go for the one that best suits your skin type.

4. Use facial cleanser

Facial cleanser is good before and after a long day. Don’t use harsh soap on your face after your daily activities or after exercising; use cleanser instead. A mild facial cleanser would be perfect for you. The face is quite sensitive, so you need to be particular about your facial cleanser.

5. Check your skin regularly

Another skincare tip men should consider is checking your skin. Don’t overlook skin bleeding, itching, or changes in complexion. Basically, you should be seeing a dermatologist. You would know how to maintain your skin better. As you age, you’re susceptible to developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.