7 reasons you should consider marrying early

Marriage is one of life’s most significant and celebrated milestones. While it is a deeply personal decision and the right timing varies for each individual, there are compelling reasons to consider marrying early, particularly in your 20s.

Society often encourages waiting until one is older and more established before getting married. Modern trends also show many people postponing marriage in pursuit of education, career advancement, or personal development. However, despite these shifts, early marriage still offers meaningful and lasting benefits.

In this article, there are some key reasons marrying early could be a rewarding choice.

1. Growing Together

One of the most significant benefits of early marriage is that you and your partner get the opportunity to grow and evolve together.

You experience many of life’s challenges and triumphs side by side with your partner, and this shared journey allows you both to build a strong bond based on mutual experiences.

As you navigate career changes, personal development, and other milestones, you do it together, and this leads to a deeper connection.

2. Longer Time To Enjoy Each Other

Starting your marital journey early provides you with more years to enjoy each other’s company, make memories, and possibly raise a family while still having plenty of youthful energy.

3. Fertility And Health Advantages

From a medical perspective, early marriage often means early childbearing, which is associated with fewer complications.

Fertility generally declines with age, and in Nigeria, where access to advanced reproductive healthcare can be limited, having children earlier can reduce the risk of delayed conception or pregnancy-related challenges.

4. Early Start To Parenthood (if desired)

If having children is part of your plan, early marriage gives you more time and flexibility to plan for parenthood without feeling rushed. It can also increase the likelihood of a healthier pregnancy and more time to raise your children actively.

5. Reduced Societal Pressure

In many cultures, there is often a significant pressure to marry by a certain age range. Choosing to marry early on your own terms can help reduce this external pressure and give you time to focus on building your relationship and future.

It also fosters respect and recognition in social and religious circles.

6. Emotional Stability

Early marriage can provide emotional grounding, especially during the uncertain years of early adulthood and your formative phase.

Having a supportive partner to confide in, pray with, or build with brings comfort amidst the daily hustle. It also helps ease life’s transitions and reduce loneliness, fostering a sense of stability and belonging.

7. Combating Societal Distractions

The society we find ourselves in is full of peer pressure, trends, and temptations.

Being in a committed marriage early can help you focus on long-term goals and avoid unnecessary entanglements. A supportive marriage gives you direction and helps protect your values, especially in an era of social media-driven relationships.

Early marriage isn’t for everyone, but for those who feel ready and meet the right person, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling choice.