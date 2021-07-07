7/7 cult celebration: Shelve plans or be arrested, Oyo CP warns

Commissioner of Police in Oyo State Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has issued a warning to persons or groups planning to scuttle the relative tranquillity enjoyed in the state by celebrating July 7, popularly referred to as 7/7 by cultists, to shelve such plans, as the command will not allow such lawbreakers to have a field day.

In a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, the police commissioner disclosed that credible intelligence by the command had it that some cultists had finalised preparations to celebrate the day with retribution among rival gangs and large-scale violence in the state.

“Consequently, upon this, the Police Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister plans, whose aims are targeted at triggering needless episodes of retributions, bloodletting and destruction of innocent lives and properties,” the statement read.

Onadeko assured residents of the state that there would be “a comprehensive security coverage which would include an increase in its intelligence, operational and tactical apparatus through visible patrols and intelligence-driven stop-and-search across the length and breadth of the state.”

She enjoined parents, guardians and persons of influence to caution their wards to refrain from any unlawful gathering or assembly, with the intent to breach the peace of the land, as the command would arrest and prosecute violators.

The police commissioner also advised hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities against consenting to the use of their facilities and properties to aid cult-related activities, as such would be liable for prosecution.

