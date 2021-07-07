Tambuwal signs judicial, legislative autonomy bill into law

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday, signed into law the legislative and judicial financial autonomy passed by Sokoto State house of Assembly into law.

In his remarks after the signing, the governor reiterated the commitment of Nigerian’s Governors to the independence of judiciary and legislature. He said no governor in Nigeria is against legislative and judicial autonomy.

Tambuwal disclosed that over some months there was an unsubstantiated claim against the governors that they were against Judicial and legislative financial autonomy which he said is not true.

“The general public were misled because they decided to hear from the other side, not from us,” he stated.

The Governor who faulted order 10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari stressing that the order is unnecessary.

“The issue is a constitutional matter, you cannot be issued an order for one to obey the nation’s constitution, since we revert back to democracy in 1999 no President has ever issue an executive order, it only happened during Muhammadu Buhari’s regime,” he added.

He maintained that the President was ill-advised noting that the governors are challenging the order in court.

He thanked the members for their cordial relationship with the executive which enable him to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the speaker of the state house of the assembly, Muhammad Achida, commended the Governor for a cordial working relationship with the house irrespective of political difference.

He promised that they would give the governor full support in order to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

