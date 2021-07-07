Ilorin student rape case: Court orders arrest of defence counsel

Ilorin high court trying eight persons accused of raping, killing and stealing from a 24-year-old University of Ilorin student, Olajide Blessing Omowumi, has ordered the arrest of a defence counsel to one of the accused persons, Mr Sikiru Solagberu, for alleged indiscipline.

Solagberu, through his secretary Yemisi Ademola, had served the court his intent to withdraw from the case with a letter delivered to the court on Wednesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf, during the Wednesday court proceeding, also issued a bench warrant for Solagberu, who is the counsel for the seventh defendant (Daud Bashir Adebayo), charged with aiding, abetting and receiving stolen items.

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf frowned at the comments of the counsel in his interview to journalists after Tuesday’s sitting, saying that his comments were a sign of indiscipline.

Barr. Solagberu had while reacting to the court rejecting the bail application of his client said, “The constitution gives room for suspects even if capital offence to be granted bail and thus it isn’t novel.

“However, because of sentiments attached to the case, usually people would not want to hear you filing an application for bail.”

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till Monday, July 12, 2021, for the continuation of the hearing.

